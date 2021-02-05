Gold faces its worst week in two months

Gold rose on Friday, recovering from its lowest level in more than two months, which it reached in the previous session, but prices are about to record their biggest weekly decline since the end of November in light of the rise of the dollar.

Silver is heading for the worst week in three weeks, after falling sharply from its multi-year high, which it reached earlier this week, on the back of increased interest from individual dealers.

Spot gold rose 0.3 percent to 1796.77 dollars an ounce by 0622 GMT, after dropping more than two percent to its lowest level since December 1 on Thursday. And US gold futures won 0.3 percent to $ 1797.

The yellow metal recorded a weekly decline of 2.6 percent, the biggest decline since the week ending November 27.