Gold prices rose during today’s trading, gaining about $19 in spot transactions, recording their highest levels since the beginning of this October.

By 09:14 am UAE time, the yellow metal increased by 1.03%, or $19.01, to reach $1,851.46 per ounce.

Gold contracts for delivery in December 2023 rose by 1.08%, or the equivalent of $19.85, to reach $1,865.05 per ounce.