Three years ago, in Samreboi, a town in western Ghana, 38,000 hectares of land was planted with cocoa trees. Now only 15 hectares remain. Illegal gold seekers also tried several times to get cocoa farmer Janet Gyamfi (52) to sell her plantation. She refused, but last summer her plantation was taken from her.

Armed men held her back while her cocoa trees were pulled out of the ground with bulldozers, she told Reuters. After six months, the gold and the prospectors were gone. All that remains of Gyamfi's plantation is unusable land contaminated with toxic chemicals.

Not every takeover by illegal gold miners is so violent. Some farmers are sympathetic to the idea of ​​selling their plantation. Due to declining harvests, they no longer earn enough to continue investing in their company.

Young men search for gold on a destroyed cocoa plantation in Samreboi in western Ghana. Photo Francis Kokoroko / Reuters





Ghanaian cocoa farmer Janet Gyamfi (52) is in tears when she sees her destroyed plantation. Only a few trees are still standing. “This farm was my only source of income.” Photo Francis Kokoroko / Reuters

Fuel for small-scale illegal mines is stored near destroyed plantations. Photo Francis Kokoroko / Reuters

Plant diseases

Three quarters of global cocoa production comes from Ghana, Ivory Coast, Nigeria and Cameroon. But plant diseases pose a major threat. According to the Ghanaian regulator Cocobod, it is estimated that more than 40 percent of the cocoa plants in the country are infected with the 'swollen shoot virus'. As a result, the yield of the trees initially decreases until they eventually die. When a plantation becomes infected with the virus, all trees must be removed and the soil treated until replanting can take place.

Efforts to restore plantations are proceeding more slowly than the disease is spreading. Moreover, restored plantations are sometimes reconquered by gold seekers, says Cocobod.

Climate change is causing West Africa to experience more periods of intense rainfall, alternating with longer periods of drought. This season, sunlight was also blocked by the harmattan, a dusty wind that carries a lot of Saharan sand. “The harmattan was very strict during the period in which the fruits had to develop,” a Cocobod spokesperson told the AP news agency.

The problems in West Africa make it attractive for farmers in other suitable climates, such as Latin America, to grow cocoa. Market experts expect Ecuador to overtake Ghana as the second cocoa producer in 2027.

Field workers look for cocoa trees infected with the swollen foot virus. Photo Francis Kokoroko / Reuters

A field worker identifies infected cocoa trees. Photo Francis Kokoroko / Reuters

Sky-high prices

The production problems have caused the price of cocoa beans to rise to record highs. A ton of cocoa now costs more than ten thousand dollars. For farmers, however, these price increases do not sufficiently compensate for the significantly lower bean yield.

The beans are now also too expensive for West African cocoa factories. Last month, several large processors stopped purchasing beans. The factories make cocoa butter and powder from the beans, which food giants such as Nestlé and Mars turn into chocolate.

In the supermarket, the price increases are also visible to consumers. Easter eggs were approximately ten percent more expensive this year than a year ago. Even sharper increases are expected for chocolate letters at the end of this year. Manufacturers are looking for ways to reduce costs. For example, by using less chocolate in products: more muesli bars in distribution bags instead of chocolate bars.

European rules to combat deforestation will come into effect at the end of this year. From then on, only cocoa products for which no land has been deforested may be sold in the European Union. Manufacturers must be able to trace the origin of cocoa. However, the costs for this are borne by the production chain, which can lead to farmers receiving even less for their beans.

Trees on a cocoa plantation in the eastern town of Osino in Ghana. Photo Francis Kokoroko / Reuters

A cocoa fruit grows on a tree in Osino. The pod of a fruit contains around fifty beans. Photo Francis Kokoroko / Reuters





When ripe, the cocoa fruits are picked from the trees. Only a few dozen fruits can be harvested per tree each year. Photo Francis Kokoroko / Reuters

After being removed from the fruits, the beans are dried in the sun. Photo Francis Kokoroko / Reuters

The beans can be eaten straight away. By pressing the beans, cocoa butter and cocoa powder can be separated. Photo Francis Kokoroko / Reuters





This aerial photo shows the destruction of plantations in Kwabeng, eastern Ghana. Ghana and neighboring Ivory Coast have long been the undisputed cocoa champions, accounting for more than 60 percent of global production. Photo Francis Kokoroko / Reuters





