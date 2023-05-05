Investors are awaiting the release of more economic data, including the non-farm payrolls data in the United States at 1230 GMT.

future projections

The World Gold Council said on Friday that global demand for the yellow metal declined in the first three months of 2023, as large purchases by central banks and Chinese consumers were met with a decrease in investor buying.

In its latest quarterly report on demand trends, the council stated that total demand reached 1,081 tons, down 13 percent from the same quarter last year.

The report also showed that Indian demand for gold in the first quarter fell by 17 percent to the lowest level in two and a half years, and is likely to remain weak until the third quarter, due to the record price hike.

price movements

And by 0801 GMT, gold in spot trading fell 0.5 percent to $ 2040.10 an ounce, but it rose more than two percent during the week, and US gold futures fell 0.3 percent to $ 2048.60 an ounce.

As for other precious metals, silver fell in spot transactions by 0.6 percent, to $ 25.91 an ounce. Platinum fell 0.1% to $1,038.52 an ounce. Palladium rose 0.2 percent to $1,450.59 an ounce.