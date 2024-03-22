Price movements

By 13:05 GMT, spot gold fell by 0.3 percent to $2,174.20 per ounce, and is on track to record the fourth weekly rise in five weeks, with an increase of 0.8 percent so far.

US gold futures fell 0.4 percent to $2,176.20 an ounce.

The dollar rose to its highest level in more than a month, making gold more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Peter Fertish, an analyst at Quantitative Commodity Research, said that while the rise of the dollar is a drag on gold and other precious metals, “the main factor is developments in the medium-term situation regarding the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates soon, and this clearly implies a lower opportunity cost.” Alternative to owning gold.

Gold prices, which do not generate returns, usually rise when interest rates fall.

Yesterday, Thursday, gold prices rose to a new peak for the fifth time this month after US Federal Reserve policymakers indicated that they still expect to cut interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point by the end of 2024 despite the recent high inflation readings.

As for other precious metals, silver fell in spot transactions 0.4 percent to $24.67 per ounce, platinum fell 0.6 percent to $902.9, and palladium fell 1.1 percent to $999.68.

Prices of the three metals are heading for a weekly decline.