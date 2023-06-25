After a few rather turbulent days in the Mexican team He has taken the day for his next test of the summer and it is the Gold Cup where he will have to start against the team from the Honduran national teamin a first game that will help both teams to know at what level they arrive.

Mexico comes to this game with a new idea, they changed coaches and now Jimmy Lozano He is in charge of commanding the Mexican team to a good port. Even so, it is not the best of situations since he has a total of 4 casualties for this game, two that were replaced due to injury and two more due to suspension.

For its part, Honduras does not arrive at the best of times either, its restructuring coincided with that of Mexico and it presents itself with serious problems regarding players and managers, in addition to the fact that they also have important casualties for the game this year.

Sunday.

Where to watch live

This match will kick off the activity of Group B of the Gold Cup. Mexico will be local in this duel that will be played at the NRG Stadium. The actions can be seen starting at 6:00 p.m. (Central Mexico) through the TUDN and TV Azteca signal.

Day: June 25

Time: 18:00 p.m.

Where to watch: TUDN and TV Azteca

In another party also of the B Group Haiti and Qatar will play, who in several days will also be rivals of the Mexican National Team.