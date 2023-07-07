Dallas, Texas.- The Mexican team is moving today to Texas to recognize the AT&T Stadium to attend the party of the Quarter finals Front of Costa Rican National Teamone of his clients within the Final phase of the gold Cup and will play as a victim for the bad moment that this tournament is experiencing.

Despite the fact that the team Jaime Lozano He is a wide favorite to be the winner of this tie, but it will not be easy because he comes from a strong defeat against the team of Qatar (0-1) in Santa Clara. The setback makes him go out on the field with the pressure of putting on a better display compared to last Sunday, which was dominated but lost.

Mexico will be in front of the Tica template that has been seen at a low level under the command of the lord, Luis Fernando Suarezwho barely got his ticket to the Quarter finalswith four points, for only a victory against Martinique (6-4) on Tuesday.

The Aztec team feels confident to face the game against the central americans that improve their call for different injury issues that forces the coach to call new elements, while Mexico continue with the same but it will be necessary to use the eleven that worked best for ‘Jimmy’ to think about the semifinals and later the duel for the maximum glory of the concacaf.

Mexico meets Costa Rica on Saturday

It will be a new version in which Mexico will crash into Costa Rica in the knockout phase of gold Cup. With the background Tricolor exceeds the ‘Ticos‘ For being the one who always gets the ticket to the next stage, either in a 90’ duel or because of the definition of penalty kicks.

The green box has faced those of Saint Joseph in finals: Three times in Quarter finalstwo in the semifinals and one for the third and fourth. Mexico took the win on those occasions, this time the goal is to maintain that drought over Costa Rica on Saturday, July 8.

Henry Martín wants to score against Costa Rica

1991 (Third Place)

Mexico 2-0 Costa Rica

2003 (Semi-final)

Mexico 2-0 Costa Rica

2007 (Quarter Finalsl)

Mexico 1-0 Costa Rica

2009 (Semi-final)

Mexico 1-1 Costa Rica (Mexico advanced on penalties 5-4)

2015 (Quarterfinals)

Mexico 1-0 Costa Rica

2019 (Quarterfinals)

Mexico 1-1 Costa Rica (Mexico advanced on penalties 5-4)