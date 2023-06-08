The Gold Cup 2023 It is only two weeks away from launch. It will be next June 24 when the contest starts, which on this occasion will be held in the United States and Canada, respectively.
Here we present all the details of the Gold Cup: top winners, scorers, records and more.
The top winner of the golden competition is the Mexican team. The Aztec team has a total of 11 titles, winning the first in 1965, and the last and most recent was in 2019.
For its part, the second highest winner of the competition is the United States team. The team has 7 gold stars, the first achieved in 1991 and the last and most recent in 2021.
For his part, as regards the top scorer in the Gold Cup is Luis Roberto Alves ‘Zague’. The Mexican attacker is the top net breaker in the competition, scoring 11 goals in the tournament.
Second place goes to the Salvadoran Eduardo Hernández, who in the 1963 edition was dispatched with the big spoon and scored 8 goals.
Regarding the runners-up, the United States team is the one that has been runner-up the most times. In total there have been 6 occasions in which he stayed on the title line.
In the history of the Gold Cup there have been teams invited to the competition. It was in 1996 when Brazil became the first invitee to the contest. His performance was good and he reached the grand final where he lost to Mexico.
On the subject of goals, the game where the most goals were recorded was between Mexico and Martinique, which was developed in the 1993 edition.
In that commitment, the Aztec team had no mercy and thrashed its counterpart by a score of 9-0
