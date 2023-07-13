Within hours of the Mexican team face his peer Jamaica For the ticket to the Grand Final of the Gold Cup, Jaime Lozano still has some doubts to put together the starting eleven because he has elements that are not 100% due to injury or fatigue, so he will wait until the last minute to announce those who go for the party.

In 3 of 4 games that the Mexican team has had in this gold CupLozano has repeated the lineup in most of the minutes played where, curiously, he has won, the only place where the players changed was in the match against Qatar where he ended up losing, so these changes are not expected.

The tactical stop that he has been managing is the 4-3-3 but this time it seems that he would have a change in the midfield, the man who could be sacrificed if he is not fit to play is Edson Alvarez who in the last game left due to a fatigue problem, although the real wear and tear on the player was not disclosed.

Regarding the rest of the unemployed, it would be practically the same as the other parties, it would only be the incorporation of César Montes who reappeared in the center last game and now he would repeat.

possible alignment

Goalkeeper: Guillermo Ochoa

Defenders: Jorge Sánchez, César Montes, Johan Vásquez and Jesús Gallardo

Media: Luis Romo, Erick Sánchez and Luis Chávez

Forwards: Uriel Antuna, Orbelín Pineda and Henry Martín

Mexico will have a life or death match against Jamaica, if they lose another summer to be forgotten would be consummated for a Mexican team, remembering that in 2021 they could not add the titles of League of Nations and gold Cupwhich would be a strong blow to the history of Mexican soccer.

The actions of this match will take place this Wednesday, July 12 at 8:00 p.m. (Central Mexico) and can be seen on the TUDN and TV Azteca signal,