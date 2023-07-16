This Sunday the field of SoFi Stadium will receive at National teams from Mexico and Panama to play the Gold Cup final in a match that had never taken place in this instance but that is very recurring in other instances such as previous phases of the tournament, friendlies and Qualifying duels, so below we will give you a count of those duels.

In recent years, the matches between Mexico and Panama have gone from being relatively simple for El Tri to being extremely complicated since the level of the canaleros has risen considerably, even with this they have not managed to balance the balance in duels won, so now it is a good opportunity to do it.

Only in the Gold Cup, these two teams have met on a total of 5 occasions, the last two times have been in the semifinals, duels that were very striking due to specific issues such as controversies and surprises since in 2013 the Central Americans beat Mexico to advance to the final and in 2015, which was the last time they met, Mexico won with a marked duel full of anger.

In total throughout history these squads have seen each other’s faces in 25 occasionswhich is where the indisputable dominance of Mexico is shown since the 8-time Gold Cup champions have 17 wins for only 2 from Panama a rather striking figure, although there are also 6 draws that make the numbers somewhat less humiliating.

The duels where they have been seen have been in World Cup Qualifiers, Gold Cup, Nations League, Friendly Games, Central American Games and Pan American Championship, without counting in other categories. Even the last time they played was just a few weeks ago, prior to the Gold Cup in the Concacaf Nations League where Mexico took third place over the canaleros.

This Sunday they will seek to write a new page of this rivalry in a match that will start sharp at 5:30 p.m. (Central Mexico) and can be seen completely live on the TUDN and TV Azteca signal.