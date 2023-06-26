The Mexican team is a few hours away from debuting in the gold Cup and their rival will be their counterpart from Honduras, a team that is not easy for Mexicans to face but that has still been able to have great results and even consider dominance since in history a total of 39 occasions with a better record for the tricolor box.

According to the historical count of the Mexican National Team, the tricolor has a marked dominance over Honduras with 23 wins for 9 draws and only 7 losses where one of them recalls the famous “Aztecazo 2.0” that occurred in the 2014 World Cup Qualifiers, another of the most tense moments for the Mexican team.

Although the numbers indicate that Mexico is a large dominator in this type of matches, but in the process of them things are totally different, it is very difficult for them to be able to impose conditions, they do not have many arrivals and they even have to fight with the

strong entrances of the Central American style of which it is already known.

Among the most complicated matches for the Mexican National Team is the visit to Honduran territory where on more than one occasion they have had serious problems to get the result and where the tie at times is one of the best scores they can achieve in those duels.

The year 2021 was where they met the most times, there were a total of 3 games, the first in a friendly with a score of 0-0. By July their paths crossed once again for a duel in the Gold Cup where Mexico won 3-0, the same score that they repeated in the third match when they met again in the Qualifiers for the World Cup in Qatar 2022.

In 2022 it was the last time they played an official duel in the Qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup but now with the game in Honduras, where Mexico he won just 1-0. Since then they have not played but it is expected to be a serious duel and fought from minute one.

Mexico and Honduras will play their first match of the 2023 Gold Cup this Sunday, June 25 at 6:00 p.m. (Central Mexico) and can be seen on the TUDN and TV Azteca signal.