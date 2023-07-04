Santa Clara, California.- How terrible that a simple game of soccer cause these types of events. Yesterday (Sunday) in the duel of the Mexican National Team against its similar Qatar (0-1) arose a attempt of anger among their own fans in the stands of the Levi’s Stadium.

Unfortunately this brawl is giving a lot to say because a fan was injured in the neck by the impact of a sharp weapon. At the moment the local authorities have not given reports on the investigations and on his state of health.

A video that was broadcast on social networks notice the moment when a group of Aztec followers begin to exchange blows and shoves at the headquarters of the San Francisco 49ers. In it, the people who witnessed the violent acts begin to scream when they realize that a man had what appears to be a knife in his hand.

When another follower appeared at the scene, he tried to intervene by wanting to remove this person who damaged one of those involved with the object. When clearing up, one of the protagonists sits in one of the seats due to showing signs of discomfort.

Another man was caught shirtless and with his forehead stained with blood. The images revealed that he suffered a cut in the upper part of his chest which caused bleeding. He was immediately transferred to an emergency.

It should be noted that during the fight no security element is observed to stop the anger that is causing the repudiation of the people for this situation, mainly for allowing this pseudo-fan, who only goes to the stadiums to disturb the order , has entered with that dangerous object.

The altercation would have occurred just after finishing the match of the Mexican team versus Qatar. Neither the authorities nor the concacaf They have spoken about this event that could have strong consequences.