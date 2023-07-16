Within hours of the Mexican team play a new final, the details for the most important match of the tournament continue to be polished among them the formation that will use Jaime Lozano to try to get the victory and it is that Mexico is in urgent need of a victory with a trophy in the middle and the important opportunity is this.

For this match, “Jimmy” Lozano will hardly have a radical change according to what had been presented in other matches. He would only attend to the return of Edson Alvarez to the starting eleven who last day could not start due to injury, although in the end he did play a few minutes to test if he was 100%.

With the return of Álvarez, the one who would come out of the starting eleven would be the youth squad from Pachuca, Eric Sanchez who when he has entered has done well and has been able to win recognition for his good work, and who is considered one of the first changes at important times. The rest of the eleven would be the same from the start of the Gold Cup.

possible alignment

Jaime Lozano would play with a marked 4-3-3 where his great potential is in the midfield with the defense of Álvarez and the attack of both Luis Chávez and Luis Romo who have emerged as the scorers for the Tri in this edition of the team .

Goalkeeper: Guillermo Ochoa

Defenders: Jorge Sánchez, Johan Vásquez, César Montes and Jesús Gallardo

Media: Edson Álvarez, Luis Romo and Luis Chávez

Forwards: Orbelín Pineda, Uriel Antuna and Henry Martín

The game is scheduled for this Sunday, July 16 at 5:30 p.m. (Central Mexico) and can be seen completely live on the TUDN, TV Azteca and Online signal on the Debate.com portal.