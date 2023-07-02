This Sunday the Mexican team will play their last game of the Group Phase of the gold Cup against their similar one from Qatar, a duel that will be special in every way, as it could mean the perfect step for the Tri, secure first place and for being the first confrontation between both teams.

Although this game does not risk much, since it is extremely difficult for Mexico to lose first place, it will be a good test to seal the success of the team from Jaime Lozano in the qualifying round of the Gold Cup. El Tri comes from one of his worst streaks and any positive result adds to his level.

On the other hand, Qatar wants to secure its ticket to the next round. This duel is life or death for the last host of the Qatar World Cup 2022. They are currently in third place in Group B and need to win and Haiti to lose to Honduras otherwise they will be out of the competition.

This will be the first official match in history between the two teams, so the only way to have a comparison of the level that both have would be what is currently experienced in the Gold Cup or the recent 2022 World Cup, which although both were eliminated in the group stage, Mexico had a better performance.

The actions of this match are scheduled for this Sunday, July 2 at o’clock. 7:00 p.m. (Central Mexico) and can be seen completely live by the signal of TUDN, TV Azteca. The match will be played from Levi’s Stadium.

Mexico for this game could present some changes in the lineup where Jaime Lozano would rest some of his players thinking about the next round of the Gold Cup.