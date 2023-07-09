With the pass to the semifinals of the Gold Cup, Jaime Lozano He has freed himself a little more to the point of ensuring that they are already candidates to be champions, but he does not want to ring the bells and less when he has great doubts for the next game where he could lose at least one important element in the starting eleven .

Although the match was won, it left two important moments, and they were the departures of Edson Alvarez and Henry Martin who were apparently affected by injuries. The América striker began to limp in the final minutes of the game, while Edson had to come out with the help of the medical team. Given this, at a press conference, Jaime Lozano revealed what is happening with them.

As announced by the DT of the Mexican National Team, Henry Martín left due to fatigue and immediately ruled out an injury, but with Edson Álvarez it is speculated that if there is a stronger issue, it was the doctor’s recommendation to remove him for not being in his best physical moment

“Henry was more of a change because we noticed him a little more tired. He had a lot of wear and tear in the first half, coming out to press,” he said. “And about Edson, well, he asks for his change, the doctor doesn’t say that he apparently couldn’t continue, it was thought to be more serious but we have to wait“. sealed the coach.

With these statements, Lozano stressed that he can have Henry for Wednesday’s game, but with Edson they will have to wait very long to find out if they can use him for the Gold Cup semifinals.