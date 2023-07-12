Within hours of the Mexican team face Jamaica In the semifinals of the Gold Cup, the hopes that the tricolor team can win overwhelmingly have been forgotten and it is that both fans and analysts no longer trust Mexico’s game, one of them is Javier Alarcon who pointed out that he does not see that clear difference between teams as in past years.

Through his Twitter account, the Imagen Televisión analyst expressed his opinion in which he assures that Mexico cannot stop at the gold Cup As before where their mere presence imposed, now they will have to compete face to face with a team like Jamaica who has had an increase in level and that is due to the quality of their players who play in other leagues outside their country.

“Tomorrow (Wednesday) there is no favorite in Mexico vs Jamaica. To solve the crisis it will take time and diagnose correctly to find solutions. And part of it is recognizing how overrated Mexico is. Jamaica has athletes and soccer players with the level to level everything,” she commented.

Javier Alarcón does not see Mexico as a favorite | Photo: Capture

In the Imagen TV program in which Javier Alarcón participates, he pointed out once again that Mexico is currently below Jamaica, starting with the situation of its players who have been playing in Europe or elsewhere for some time, something that Mexico no longer has. “Its players have been competing for a long time in modest teams in Europewhich has really caused them to evolve by leaps and bounds, technically, tactically and mentally”, he commented.

This match will be life or death because whoever wins will advance to the Gold Cup final, but whoever loses will have to leave, and that would be one of the things that should be avoided to make the problems that would be added to the elimination of the League of Nations and the issue of recent failures.