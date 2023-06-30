Phoenix, Arizona.- The Mexican National Team was better than Haiti for most of the match but it lacked to demonstrate its superiority by failing in attack and endangering Guillermo Ochoa’s goal with primary errors that the Caribbean team did not know how to take advantage of today.
Graduated in Communication from the Centro Universitario Internacional de México, Campus Ecatepec II. I began my professional career at Grupo Imagen Multimedia within the team of the Radio RMX 98.5 station. I wrote for the Excelsior newspaper and supported the production of the Adrenalina program. I narrate soccer 7 and Liga TDP in streaming with the sports broadcasting group Vive Siete and with a year of experience in Sports Debate.
