Phoenix, Arizona.- The Mexican team was better than Haiti for most of the 2023 Gold Cup match at State Farm Stadium, but still lacks soccer to show its superiority as it did against Haiti today.

The team of Jaime Lozano gave a different face to that of last Sunday against Honduras (4-0), but a face similar to the one he gets to have when he measures a rival from the Caribbean area. In attack he wobbled and in defense he made primary mistakes that almost cost him the game.

in 45′ Mexico could sing two scores if it weren’t for the incredible failures of Edson Alvarez and Henry Martin. The defender hung on the attack on the first free kick of the game. Luis Chávez wanted to surprise the goalkeeper at the near post, he attacked the ball badly and left it at his mercy but the shot was repelled by the post after just 3′.

The failure of the night was for the ‘Bomb’ Martin who has been left to duty in the Tricolor after consecrating himself scoring champion with America. Despite the fact that the defender failed to clear the gajos to address and open the scoring, he did not raise his head and the goalkeeper who sensed his shot patted it with both hands.

Haiti He also had his scoring chances. louis romoin a very serious error at the start, was able to leave the Tricolor if not for Guillermo Ochoa who leaned on his left to block the ball after a bad shot from the Haitian striker.

The minutes of rest helped Jaime Lozano to scold his team who came onto the field like a steamroller in the second half to take advantage of the box twice, with the goal of Henry Martin (45′) who took revenge and the own goal of Ricardo Adé (56′).

Henry Martín celebrates the first in Mexico

Twitter National Team

Despite controlling the game Haiti He hurt Mexico in a corner kick. The service on the edge of the small area ended at the bottom of ‘Memo’ Ochoa’s fence with a severe header from Danley Jean Jacques (78′). Seconds later the Mexican defense fell asleep and they almost tied the game.

Santiago Giménez scored in the 3-1 win

Twitter Mexican National Team

The National selection refused to get nervous when recovering from that blow with the score of Santiago Gimenez (83′), which happened to Henry Martin. In a nice play from their own ground Uriel Antuna started in line to take out the center towards the location of the ‘little boy’ with which he scored two assists in the triumph of Mexico 3 to 1 over Haiti.

He three secure your place in the Quarter finals and it is certain that he will play the next round as the leader of the sector. Your last group date will be against Qatar who let go of the victory against Honduras (1-1) today. The duel will be played on Sunday, July 2 at the Levi’s Stadium.