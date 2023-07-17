Los Angeles, California.- The Mexican team beat one to zero Panama national team to consecrate champion of the 2023 Gold Cup, however the fate of the game would have been different if the Honduran referee, Said Martinezapply the regulation correctly.

Through their social networks he Mexican former referee, Felipe Ramos Rizoexhibited the errors of the whistlingincluding a foul by the central defender, Johan Vazquezwho puts the studs on the leg of Anibal Godoy in just ten minutes of the game.

The Catracho referee marked the foul and painted the player who earned the trust of the team yellow ‘Jimmy’ Lozano in this competition, however ESPN’s refereeing analyst reported that he deserved to be red before agreeing that the score of Henry Martin not valid due to offside.

“First time ends, they forgive the expulsion to vazquez and well annulled the goal against Mexico for offside”, he wrote in Twitter. The thing did not end there, well Felipe Ramos Rizo He also presented the repetition of a clear penalty that he did not score Said Martinezwhom he described as a referee “very bad”.

Video of Felipe Ramos Rizo

Twitter Felipe Ramos Rizo

“He also missed this clear penalty on Henry Martinneither the referee nor the VARwhat an iron, “he wrote. “This referee honduran, Said MartinezIt’s very bad, a lot of game for a referee with serious game control and conduction problems, the refereeing in concacaf“He pointed out in another post.

Mexico beat Panama with the goal of Santiago Gimenez at 88′ with only three minutes on the pitch. The Aztec Selection got his ninth title gold Cup since it changed its name to what it is now in 1991; It is his twelfth championship in the area.