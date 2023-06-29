After the debut of the Cuban National Team in the Gold Cup against Guatemala The first incident occurred in the team’s concentration and that is that at least 4 players escaped from the hotel, taking advantage of the fact that they are in the United States to seek a better future.

According to the journalist Alexander Ramírez Tápanes, there were 4 players who no longer showed up at the concentration hotel. The names he released were those of Roberney Caballero, Denilson Morales, Neisser Sando, and Jassel Herrera. who would have escaped on Tuesday night.

The moment of the escape occurred just before traveling to Houston for his duel against Guadalupe. The 4 elements would be in Miami, which was where they were last seen. It is not the first time that the Cuban teams take advantage of leaving the island to go to other countries, especially the United States, to escape in search of a better future.

So far in 2023 according to the report by journalist Francys Romero a total of 33 Cubans have escaped from various disciplines who could not complete their participation.

Cuba is in the last place of Group D with zero points after having requested in its debut against Guatemala. This weekend they will face Guadalupe in search of being able to get into the fight to advance to the next round.