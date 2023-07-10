Las Vegas, Nevada.- The National soccer team He is already aware of his next adversary in the run-up to the 2023 Gold Cup grand final. It is the Jamaican national team for winning the duel Quarter finals to her counterpart, Guatemala (1-0)which directs the Mexican, Luis Fernando Tena.

Those commanded by Jaime Lozano will collide with the caribbeans on the green mat Allegiant Stadiuma scenario that witnessed one of the worst results of the Tricolor when being exhibited by his maximum rival of the concacaf, United States (3-0), in semis of the League of Nations.

The last occasion that Mexico measured forces against Jamaica happened in the gold Cup 2015 in the fight for the regional trophy. The Mexican teambefore guided by the ‘Louse’ Miguel Herrerapredicted those of the Caribbean with goals from Andres Guardado, Jesus Manuel ‘Tecatito’ Corona and Oribe Peralda to win the title.

Before the game for semifinal of the Gold Cup 2023 The Mexican Soccer Team has already faced its similar Jamaica on eight different occasions, leading a record of six wins, one tie and one loss.

The crossing, in the house of Las Vegas Raiders, prior to the championship final, will take place next Wednesday, July 12 at 8:00 p.m. (Mexico time). 7:00 p.m. (Culiacán time).