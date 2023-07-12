The Gold Cup is one of the most important competitions at the continental level of North America, because it involves countries like the United States, Mexico, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, Honduras, Panama, Costa Rica, among others.

It is known that since the end of June this tournament began and they are currently in the elimination phases, in order to determine the new 2023 gold cup champion.

In this competition they have been able to see very striking matches for their football and their goals.

To highlight, the competition is already in the semifinals, so there are a few games left to determine the next championTwo, to be exact, the match between the United States vs. Panama and Jamaica vs. Mexico.

Of these two games, it can be said that the favorites are the usual ones, the United States with its group of youngsters, who stand out in European soccer, and on the other hand, Mexico, which with a change of coach was able to find a new air, because I won the last game 2-0 against Costa Rica.

When talking about their opponents, it can be said that Panama is much better than the Americans because they managed to score four goals against Qatar, the invited team of the competition.

Jamaica, for its part, was able to achieve a hard victory against Guatemala, because from minute 51 they were able to hold on to the minimum result, However, according to social networks, it is the surprise team of this new edition.

It is for this reason that If you want to know what are the times of these matches that will have a lot of emotions, we invite you to continue reading so you don’t miss any.

Dates of the semifinals of the Gold Cup 2023

United States vs. Panama

This match will take place tomorrow, Wednesday, July 12, at 6:30 p.m. Colombian time and will be played at Allegiant Stadium.

Mexico vs. Jamaica



Like the previous game, this match will also take place tomorrow, Wednesday, July 12, but with a difference of 3 hours, since it will start at 9 pm, Colombian time. In addition, it will take place in the aforementioned stadium.

The Colombian Football Federation has chosen to update its corporate identity

