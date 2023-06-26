Houston, Texas.- The Mexican Soccer Team lived a national party at the NRG stadium, home of the Houston Texans, by defeating the Honduras National Team 4-0 with authority with a pair of goals from Luis Romo, in the first half , and with the shots that carried the signature of Luis Chávez and Orbelín Pineda in the complement.
Graduated in Communication from the Centro Universitario Internacional de México, Campus Ecatepec II. I began my professional career at Grupo Imagen Multimedia within the team of the Radio RMX 98.5 station. I wrote for the Excelsior newspaper and supported the production of the Adrenalina program. I narrate soccer 7 and Liga TDP in streaming with the sports broadcasting group Vive Siete and with a year of experience in Sports Debate.
