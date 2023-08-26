It often happens that when a foreigner is invited to a wedding in Turkey, he begins to wonder what to give, since there is no wedding list to guide or account number on the invitation. And when they know the answer, they are often even more surprised: gold. The precious metal is given as a gift in Turkey at weddings, at births, at circumcisions. Depending on the greater or lesser proximity of the guests to the celebration, a ceyrek or quarter coin (1.75 grams of 22-carat gold for about 95 euros) can be given as a gift, a yarım (twice the value), a tam ( four times more) or bracelets, necklaces and other pieces of jewelry, but always gold. Thus, a newly married couple can receive between 200 and 500 grams of gold, with which to face their new life together.

It is the wife who usually takes charge of the gold. In a country where the rate of incorporation of women into the labor market is low, this tradition allows them to maintain a certain financial independence, especially in case of separation: in a divorce they own all the jewels given during the wedding and half the gold acquired during the marriage. In fact, there is another tradition related to the golden metal: “The days of gold”, in which a group of friends or neighbors meets alternately at the house of one of them, who invites them to eat and, in exchange, receives each of the guests a gold coin. They are meetings that are held monthly starting with the house of the one who has the most pressing need for money, with which this practice supposes a kind of loan to face urgent expenses.

And it is that these gold coins are easy to get: they are sold in any jewelry store or in many exchange houses. And they are also bought. Therein lies its usefulness: gold is a savings method to protect against the constant depreciation of the Turkish lira and an easily liquidated asset. For this reason, in periods when the lira begins to lose value and inflation runs rampant, large lines of Turks form in the Grand Bazaar of Istanbul willing to shield themselves against devaluation by acquiring these currencies. “No one has little gold at home and when people have economic problems, they solve it that way, selling the coins and getting cash,” says Adem Kurtulmus, a jeweler in the historic market.

big importer

This practice obviously requires the importation of huge amounts of raw gold. Last year, Türkiye imported 20 billion dollars of this precious metal. In the first seven months of this year alone, it has already exceeded 19,000 million, which is why the Government has begun to impose import quotas. And it is that gold is one of the main culprits of Turkey’s perennial trade deficit.

The other big problem is that this gold ends up in safes, drawers or under the mattress, outside the financial circuits and impossible to calculate by statistics. For this reason, at the request of the Government, Turkish banks have spent years promoting their own “gold days”, in which, in a certain neighborhood branch, they receive gold jewelry and coins and compute them in an account from which they are later they can withdraw their savings in cash or gold coins certified by the Mint. All in all, experts estimate that 90% of the gold held by the Turks has not yet surfaced and whose value, according to some estimates, could exceed 200,000 million dollars (almost a quarter of GDP). Perhaps there lies one of the explanations for how society survives such serious crises: at the bottom of everything, there is a small mattress of gold.

