Global gold prices rose during today’s trading, and gained more than $6 to continue their climb towards their highest levels since last June.
And the prices of the yellow metal increased in spot transactions by 0.34%, or the equivalent of $ 6.32, to reach $ 1845.91 an ounce, according to global market data, by “08:40 am UAE time.”
On the other hand, gold futures contracts for February delivery 2023 rose by 0.31%, equivalent to $5.75, to reach $1851.85 an ounce.
In terms of other precious metals, silver rose by 0.17% to $24.27 an ounce, platinum increased by 0.44% to $1102.4, and palladium rose 2.08% to $1742.28.
