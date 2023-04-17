Gold in spot transactions rose 0.2 percent to $ 2007.17 an ounce, by 1055 GMT, while US gold futures rose 0.3 percent, at $ 2021.10 an ounce.

Gold fell 2% on Friday as the dollar rose and after officials from the Federal Reserve (the US central bank) indicated the need to raise interest rates again.

Higher interest rates reduce the attractiveness of the non-yielding metal.

The dollar index rose 0.1 percent, limiting gold’s gains. The rise in the US currency makes gold more expensive for holders of other currencies. Treasury yields rose to their highest levels in two weeks.

As for other precious metals, spot silver rose 0.3 percent to $25.42 an ounce, platinum rose 0.2 percent to $1,046.68, while palladium fell 0.4 percent to $1,498.04.