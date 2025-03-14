The ounce of Troy gold, active refuge for antonomasia, registered on Friday morning an increase of 0.4%, until signing a new Historical maximum in the 3,000 dollars. The brand has occurred in a context marked by the global tariff measures and negotiations to reach a truce in the Ukraine War.

According to market data consulted by Europa Press, the ounce of gold accumulates A revaluation of 14.3% So far from 2025, marked by instability. In 2024, fed by geopolitical conflicts and interest rates, gold closed with a 27% riseits best result since 2010.

The last ones in the gold have been the tariff announcements between the United States and the European Union, with Canada and Mexico also in Liza in front of their neighboring country.

The latest in this section has been starring US President Donald Trump having threatened to impose “a 200% tariff on all wines and alcoholic products from the countries represented by the European Union (EU) If Brussels does not withdraw “Immediately” the 50% announced tax on the American wiski.









Previously, The EU announced Wednesday It will impose, from next April, tariffs worth up to 26,000 million euros to a wide range of products from the United States in response to “unjustified” tariffs of 25% that the new administration of Donald Trump applies from that same Wednesday to the imports of steel and European aluminum.

At the same time, in the geopolitical plane, the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, has raised his doubts about the proposal – put by the United States and Ukraine – from a high to the war to war for 30 days and has claimed “a long -term peace plan.”

Another bullish support for gold has been The United States inflation datawhich was known this Wednesday and that was better than expected, which would feed the hypothesis of a Federal Reserve (Fed) of the United States more likely to lower the types.

It should be remembered that gold and the dollar maintain, according to classical theory, an inverse correlation, since when the ‘price of money’ (interest rates) lowers more dollars to buy ingots, while a hard monetary policy presses the price of metal.

UBE gold 63% since October 2023

Since October 7, 2023, metal accumulates a revaluation of 63.7%. In this way, driven by geopolitical risks and mass purchase by central banks, gold reached in early December of that year A new level For its historical records above $ 2,100 and continued to drill levels until reaching $ 2,450 last May 2024.

With the arrival of summer, gold began a considerable bullish trend, to the sound of the interests of interest rates by the main central banks; In fact, since the end of June 2024 The accumulated rise is 30%.

Prior to that bullish streak, the last time the Gold quoted above 2,000 dollars was in May 2023 for the tension in the Ukrainian conflict and the copezles derived from the crisis of the US regional banking, as well as the bankruptcy of Credit Suisse last March, so that its value reached a value of $ 2,063 at the beginning of that last year.

However, the previous historical maximum of gold occurred on March 7, 2022, when the ounce touched $ 2,075, for the beginning two weeks before the Russian invasion of Ukraine. In turn, he also had those levels in August 2020 After the outbreak of the pandemic.

Just five years ago, when the Government of Spain decreed the state of alarm due to the sanitary emergency of the Coronavirus, the gold was negotiated in the $ 1,500, so that in this period its value It has doubled.