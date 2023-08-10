Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/10/2023 – 03:07 pm

Gold closed practically stable this Thursday, the 10th, with investors digesting data on inflation in the United States – which came in as expected and reinforced the thesis of maintaining interest rates in the country – and the effect of these numbers on risk appetite from the market.

On Comex, division for metals of the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex), gold with delivery scheduled for December closed down 0.08%, at US$ 1,948.90 per troy ounce.

Analyst Edward Moya, from Oanda, pointed out that gold prices first reacted by accelerating the pace of growth after the US CPI inflation index, but soon reduced the gains when investors saw the good performance of stocks. “There may be a spike in the dollar, but gold will not rise if Wall Street continues to buy stocks. Sentiment has subsided for gold as holdings in index funds have fallen to their lowest levels since March. If the market becomes even more convinced that a soft landing is in place, gold is likely to struggle.”

For TD Securities, the CPI within expectations eased “fears that the persistently tight job market” could erode the disinflationary process in the United States. Gold, which usually attracts investors interested in preserving value, is under negative pressure in a scenario of less intense inflation.

TD Securities’ expectation is that traders will stay on the sidelines of the market until the chances of an interest rate cut cycle in the United States over the next 12 months are firm. Until then, the behavior of gold prices will likely rest on the exhaustion of selling activity. “The trigger for further selling in futures markets is now below the $1,900 mark,” he added.