06/10/2023

Gold closed higher this Friday, the 6th, amid the weakening of the dollar abroad and even with the returns of Treasuries still showing strength. With this, the metal interrupted a sequence of nine falling sessions – the longest in more than seven years, according to Commerzbank. However, it registered a drop in the week, as fears of a Federal Reserve (Fed, the North American central bank) more hawkish they boosted interest rates on US public bonds and the American currency, making the metal relatively less attractive.

On Comex, the metals division of the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex), gold scheduled for delivery in December closed up 0.73%, at US$1,845.2 per troy ounce.

“The outlook for the US economy and therefore Treasury yields remains the main driver of gold prices,” Commerzbank commented in a report.

Thus, the price of the metal fell this Friday, when the payroll reported job creation well above expectations and the returns on Treasuries and the dollar soared.

The momentum provided by the data cooled throughout the day, and the DXY index, which measures the strength of the dollar against rival pairs, operated in the red in the early afternoon – favoring gold to find space in the positive territory.

But, compared to last Friday, the price of the precious metal fell 1.11%. “Whenever Treasury yields mark an all-time high, gold prices are driven down,” Oanda analyst Edward Moya said in a report. US bond yields have climbed in recent days on the prospect of higher Fed interest rates for longer.