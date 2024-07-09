Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/09/2024 – 15:01

Gold closed slightly higher on Tuesday, 9, after falling in the previous session, in a session in which investors absorbed comments from Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell.

August gold closed up 0.19% at $2,367.90 an ounce on Comex, the metals division of the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex). The contract once again showed limited momentum after gains of about 2.50% seen last week.

The head of the U.S. central bank said that policymakers do not need to wait for inflation to reach exactly the 2% target to begin the process of monetary easing, in testimony before the U.S. Senate. Powell signaled, however, that more confidence is needed to support interest rate cuts. The considerations come ahead of the release of a U.S. consumer inflation figure, the consumer price index (CPI), which can help shape expectations about how prices will evolve in the U.S.

In Powell’s written testimony, he said progress appears to be being made in the Fed’s aspiration to bring the economy into better balance and thus control inflation, ING analysts said in a note. If the data continues to move in the right direction, the potential for a U.S. interest rate cut in September will increase further, the analysts added.

* With information from Dow Jones Newswires