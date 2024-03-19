Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/19/2024 – 15:14

Gold closed down this Tuesday, 19th, amid the strengthening of the dollar against foreign currencies, after the Bank of Japan (BoJ) raised interest rates and amid caution regarding the Federal's monetary policy decision. Reserve (Fed, the North American central bank) on Wednesday, 20.

On Comex, the metals division of the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex), gold scheduled for delivery in April ended the session with a drop of 0.21%, at US$ 2,159.70 per troy ounce.

Ricardo Evangelista, senior analyst at ActivTrades, says that persistent inflation and a robust economy in the US suggest that the North American Central Bank may maintain a restrictive monetary policy for an extended period. “In this context, the dollar risk remains biased upwards, limiting the potential for gold price appreciation,” he says.

Also this Tuesday, the Bank of Japan raised interest rates for the first time in 17 years, which boosted the dollar against the yen.

According to Julius Baer, ​​the movement of gold “remains an enigma”, as the global economic situation indicates decreasing rather than increasing risks, and this could cause metal prices to retreat in the medium term, which will depend on “the sentiment of the market and future positions”.