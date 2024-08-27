Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/27/2024 – 15:26

Gold closed slightly lower on Tuesday, the 27th, after operating practically stable during the session. According to analysts, the precious metal is consolidating levels close to an all-time high, with an eye on prospects of monetary easing by the Federal Reserve (Fed, the US central bank).

On Tuesday, December gold closed down 0.09% at US$2,552.90 per troy ounce on Comex, the metals division of the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex).

In Commerzbank’s view, the move in gold signals consolidation, as a result of the recent depreciation of the dollar and Treasury yields, as investors increase expectations for rate cuts by the Fed.

The German bank notes that inflows into gold ETFs have increased over the past week to the highest level in six months, while speculative interest remains strong.

However, most of these catalysts are already priced in and there is “no significant upside potential for gold for now,” Commerzbank said, which should benefit other precious metals in the short term.

TD Securities also assesses that gold fund positions are “at the highest level on record since the pandemic,” limiting the scope for the metal’s prices.

“This is an antithesis of the positioning that has driven gold’s gains trajectory to the current level, close to historical records, making the risks of a downside in prices more imminent,” projects the investment bank.