Estadão Content
10/31/2023 – 15:36

Gold closed lower on Tuesday, but maintained a level close to US$2,000, as investors monitor conflicts in the Middle East and position themselves for a decision by the Federal Reserve (Fed, the North American central bank) on Wednesday, November 1st.

On Comex, the metals division of the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex), gold scheduled for delivery in December closed down 0.56%, at US$ 1,994.30 per troy ounce.

Market Analyst at ActivTrades, Alexander Londoño projects that gold’s fluctuation close to the level of US$ 2,000 per troy ounce signals that the precious metal should “maintain an upward trend in the short term and possibly break this level, depending on the conflicts in the Middle East”. “The next most important resistance for gold will be at $2,078 a troy ounce, where the all-time highs are,” he predicts.

Lodoño warns, however, that the Fed’s decision could cause high volatility in metal negotiations.

For TD Securities, purchasing activity data suggests that gold prices are likely to “double” their strength in the coming sessions.

In a report, Commerzbank notes that central banks remain an important support for gold demand, as other areas, such as investment demand, have shown weakness this year.