Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/28/2023 – 2:54 pm

Gold closed higher on Monday, 28, with attractiveness benefited by the weak performance of the dollar and Treasury interest rates in this trading session, as investors digest the Jackson Hole Symposium and await data from the US economy. However, analysts point out that the rally will have limited breath, if the scenario of resilience of the US economy is confirmed.

On Comex, division for metals of the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex), gold with delivery scheduled for December closed up 0.35%, at US$ 1,946.80 per troy ounce.

In a report, Julius Baer evaluates that the precious metals market practically did not react to the speech of the president of the Federal Reserve (Fed, the US central bank), Jerome Powell, who maintained the speech that the future monetary policy will depend on the evolution of economic data.

For the bank, the main drivers of gold continue the projections of strength in US economic growth, persistent inflation and, consequently, restrictive interest rates for longer, leading investors to sovereign bond bonds.

“Barring a deterioration in the economic outlook, which would lead to a quick reversal of monetary policy, we expect a further decrease in demand for safe assets”, notes Julius Baer.

Heraeus, on the other hand, analyzes that gold prices managed to “remain relatively well”, despite Treasury interest rates reaching high levels recently.

The company assesses that metal prices could recover in the future if consumption drops sharply in the US and leads to an economic recession. In the short term, however, the dollar should continue to depreciate gold, emphasizes Heraeus.