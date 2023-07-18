Estadão Contenti

7/18/2023 – 3:28 pm

Gold closed higher on Tuesday, the 18th, supported by the fall in long interest rates on government bonds in the US and Europe and by the expectation that the cycle of monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve is coming to an end.

On Comex, division for metals of the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex), gold with delivery scheduled for August closed up 1.20%, at US$ 1980.80 per troy ounce.

For Oanda, the yellow metal was boosted by lower fixed income yields and a weaker dollar. Gold operated the entire trading session in positive territory. According to Edward Moya, from Oanda, the speeches of the director of the European Central Bank (ECB), Klaas Knot, indicating that the ECB may pause the interest rate hike in September also dictated a tone of optimism for gold. “Unless core inflation proves to be much tighter than Wall Street fears, the peak in global rates should occur in the autumn in the northern hemisphere”, says Moya.

