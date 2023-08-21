Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/21/2023 – 2:59 pm

Gold closed higher on Monday, 21, recovering part of the losses of the previous week after China cut one of its long-term interest rates and with the weakening of the dollar abroad. However, the precious metal fell during the trading session, pressured by a new rise in Treasury interest rates.

At the close, gold for December closed up 0.34% at $1,923.00 a troy ounce on Comex, the metals division of the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex).

Gold maintained a level of US$ 1,900 in this session and recovered part of the recent losses, after ending its fourth consecutive week of decline last Friday.

Oanda analyst Edward Moya points out that the rise in Treasury interest rates, which renewed record highs in the morning, even threatened the metal’s gains, in what “should be a calm start to the week” with news of new stimuli from China and at eve of the Jackson Hole Symposium.

On Monday, the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) announced a 1-year long-term reference interest rate (LPR) cut and maintained the 5-year rate, in a move seen by Danske Bank in an attempt to prevent the yuan from devaluing. In a report, Pantheon evaluates the decision as a “gradual support” for the Chinese economy. However, in the analysis of Capital Economics, the cuts are still insufficient to drive an economic recovery.

For the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, this scenario should result in a continued decline in gold and industrial metals prices through the fourth quarter, if weakening demand from China joins a recession in most advanced economies.

Moya, from Oanda, assesses that the outlook for the precious metal in the coming months is not yet clear. The analyst believes that a gold rally appears to require “disorderly stress on financial markets, which is unlikely to happen any time soon”.