Gold closed slightly higher this Monday, 11th, renewing the historic high reached last week. However, analysts point out that the rally is likely to be short-lived and will depend on macroeconomic data, such as the US consumer price index (CPI), to be released on Tuesday, 12th.

On Comex, the metals division of the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex), gold scheduled for delivery in April closed the session with an increase of 0.14%, at US$ 2,188.6 per troy ounce, the new highest closing level.

The risk premium in gold markets is deteriorating following last week's sharp rally, notes TD Securities.

“Gold prices may even consolidate further, however, additional gains will be more dependent on the macro scenario, reducing the risk premium”, pondered the investment bank, in a report.

Financial Markets Strategist at Exness, Wael Makarem said the US CPI will be “crucial” for the precious metals market on Tuesday, given the possibility of setting the path for interest cuts from the Federal Reserve (Fed, the central bank North American).

In his view, a soft reading of the CPI, geopolitical risks and concerns about global growth are factors with great potential to increase gold prices even further.

On the other hand, Heraeus argues that it is increasingly difficult to identify the reasons behind the gold rally, given that the postponement of expectations of interest rate cuts by the Fed to June and a feeling of “risk aversion” do not explain price fluctuations alone.

The German multinational assesses that, at first glance, it appears that gold has benefited from a “buy-everything phase in the financial markets”. “Clearly, gold has managed to find willing buyers,” he said, in a comment to clients.