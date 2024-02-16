Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/16/2024 – 16:19

Gold futures closed higher this Friday, the 16th, amidst a situation of caution on the trading desks, but accumulated weekly losses after the surprise with inflation data pushed expectations for the Federal Federal's first interest rate cut back to June. Reserve (Fed, the North American central bank).

On Comex, the metals division of the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex), gold, scheduled for delivery in April, ended the session with an appreciation of 0.46%, at US$ 2,024.10 per troy ounce, but fell 0.72% in the week.

The precious metal managed to circumvent the stronger than expected producer price index (PPI), as well as the advance in inflation expectations for 1 year in the USA, both released this Friday.

The reaction contrasted with the firm fall of the asset following the revelation of the consumer price index (CPI), on Tuesday, which triggered a repricing in bets for the Fed's plans.

Now, the majority expectation among investors is that the monetary authority will wait until June to promote the first interest rate cut, as pointed out by the CME Group monitoring platform. Previously, May was considered the most likely month for the beginning of the easing cycle.

Despite this, Commerzbank sees less potential for further downward correction in gold ahead. “After all, interest cuts are still expected for this year,” he explains.