Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/22/2023 – 15:07

Gold closed at a moderate rise this Friday, 22nd, after purchasing managers’ indexes (PMI) indicated contraction in Europe and slowdown in the United States, increasing demand for the metal. Gains are limited, however, amid the prospect of interest rates at restrictive levels for longer, which tends to support the dollar.

The gold contract for December closed up 0.30%, at US$ 1,945.60 per troy ounce, on Comex, the metals division of the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex). During the week, the price had a marginal decline of 0.03%.

“‘Higher for longer’ interest rates remain kryptonite for gold. But the prospects for cooling global growth are starting to attract flows in search of safe havens towards gold”, commented Oanda analyst Edward Moya.

This Friday, price managers’ indices pointed to a decline in activity in the United Kingdom and the euro zone, and less expansion in the USA.

Moya said investors will need to see a large depreciation of the US currency for the price of gold to rise beyond US$2,000. However, the dollar should rise as a result of the imminent end of the interest rate tightening cycle, according to the economist.