Estadão Content
08/20/2024 – 15:22

Gold closed higher on Tuesday after hitting an all-time high and extended its rally for a fourth straight session, fueled by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and uncertainty over a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Gains were limited, however, by a broad appreciation in the yen, which competes with the precious metal for safe-haven demand, and a deterioration in commodity market sentiment.

On Tuesday, December gold closed up 0.36% at $2,550.60 per troy ounce on Comex, the metals division of the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex). During the session, the metal renewed its all-time high at $2,570.40 per troy ounce.

According to analysts at XS.com, the lack of progress in ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas is likely to continue to aid the precious metal’s rally.

Furthermore, in addition to tensions in the Middle East, gold’s gains come at a time when markets are anticipating a speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell in Jackson Hole on Friday.

However, in a report, Commerzbank said it does not expect gold to see further gains for now, with a significant rise only resuming in 2025. According to the German bank, the increase is unlikely because the main reason behind gold’s rise has been the expectation of interest rate cuts by the Fed, already priced in by the market.

“In addition, the high price level is likely to leave its mark on physical demand, as was already evident in the second quarter. It also remains to be seen whether central banks will maintain their high level of gold purchases,” the document explains.

Bolton James, on the other hand, disagrees with Commerzbank’s view and projects an even higher rally for the metal. “The combination of lower interest rates, a weaker dollar and strong central bank demand creates a highly favorable environment for gold and it is plausible that gold could rally further,” he argues.

*With information from Dow Jones Newswires