Apparently more money than known was seized during the Reichsbürger raid last December. It is also about gold and precious metals.

Munich – With a view to the Reichsbürger raid at the end of last year, new details are now coming to light. Apparently, investigators secured more money than previously thought. This was reported by the news magazine mirror citing information from security circles.

Accordingly, the federal prosecutor confiscated cash in the amount of more than 420,000 euros. In addition, according to information, the investigators discovered a good 50 kilograms of gold and precious metals. Clara Bünger (left) from the Bundestag Legal Affairs Committee stated in December that more than 400,000 euros in cash, gold and silver coins had been found during the searches. She also spoke of a locker with gold bars worth six million euros.

To the mirror according to the circle of suspects has meanwhile expanded. The number of suspects has risen to 55 men and women, with 24 of these suspects currently being held in custody. Another accused, the former Bundeswehr Colonel Maximilian Eder, was probably arrested in Italy and is to be extradited to Germany.

The magazine also reported that investigators uncovered more than 120 written statements pledging potential accomplices to secrecy. In some of the documents, the death penalty was threatened in the event of a violation.

In a major raid on December 7, 2022, the Office of the Federal Prosecutor and the police were against the alleged conspirators surrounding the Frankfurt businessman Heinrich XIII. Prince Reuss who are said to have planned the violent overthrow of the democratic system. The action, in which around 5,000 police officers were deployed, is considered the largest anti-terrorist operation in German criminal history. (bb)