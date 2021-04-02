Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

Al-Dhafra will meet today with Al-Bataeh, and Al-Nasr with Al-Ahly youth, in the first leg of the “Gold Square” futsal league, with the return to be held next Monday, and the two winners qualify for the final match.

Abdul Malik Jani, Vice Chairman of the Sharjah Sports Council and Chairman of the Executive Committee of Futsal Football, expressed his happiness with the remarkable success and exciting competition in the group stage of the “playoffs”, and the teams that qualified are not new to being on the coronation podiums.

And he said: If the teams shined in the field of competition, then there are unknown soldiers behind this distinction, and on top of them is arbitration, as we received praise from the teams and those in charge of arbitration, and from various quarters to arbitrate futsal, and it is considered one of the rare cases, because people and owners of a collective game build By arbitration, and in our turn, we send a letter of thanks and appreciation to all the referees, and to Abdullah Al-Shehhi, member of the committee and technical director of the futsal referees.

He added: The game is moving in the right direction, through the concerted efforts between the sides of the game represented by the Sharjah Sports Council and the Football Association, in terms of care, follow-up and attention, and the Executive Committee that is making great efforts in the organizational and administrative aspects and the teams under the banner of the game.

For his part, Abdullah Al Shehhi, the technical director of the referees, expressed his happiness with the great cooperation of clubs, players, coaches, supervisors, managers and administrators, and said: We embody the one-family game on the ground and the children of the game unanimously praise the referee. We are working on developing performance, by holding courses and workshops, qualifying referees, and working to increase the number in the future.