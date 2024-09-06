Update prices

Spot gold was little changed at $2,516.00 an ounce by 0221 GMT, after hitting a one-week high of $2,523.29 in the previous session. Gold has risen 0.5 percent on the week and 22 percent so far this year.

US gold futures rose 0.1 percent to $2,545.70, according to Reuters data.

The precious metal typically rises in a low interest rate environment and is seen as a safe haven for hedging during times of political and economic uncertainty.

US non-farm payrolls data due at 1230 GMT could provide further clues on how much the Federal Reserve is likely to cut.

As for other precious metals, silver fell in spot transactions by 0.2 percent to $28.75 per ounce, while platinum rose by 0.4 percent to $928.23 and palladium fell by about 0.1 percent to $940.11.