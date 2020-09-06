Gold became cheaper by Rs 5500 in a month Last month, on August 7, gold touched its highest level and the price per 10 grams rose to Rs 56,200. Since then, gold prices have dropped by around Rs 5500 in a month. That is, gold fell by 10 percent in a month. That is, there has been such a sharp decline in the prices of gold that this is a golden opportunity to buy gold.

Why is gold falling? The biggest reason for the fall in gold is better than expected US employment data. This has strengthened the US dollar, which has increased the pressure on gold. India is seeing a decline in gold prices due to this increasing pressure. Let us tell you that in August, 13.71 lakh jobs have increased in the US, due to which the unemployment rate has come down to 8.4 percent.

Strong discount despite a fall of more than Rs 5000 Despite such a steep decline, dealers have not stopped giving discounts. In the month of August, dealers have given great discounts to customers. Even in the last trading week, customers have received a discount of up to $ 40 per ounce i.e. around Rs. This can also be one of the reasons for the huge fluctuations in gold prices. Explain that 12.5 per cent import duty and 3 per cent GST are linked to gold prices in India.

Despite all this, gold rose 30% this year Gold prices fell by Rs 800 in the last three trading days and fell by Rs 5500 in a month, but despite this there is good news for those who invest in gold. Gold prices have soared 30 percent this year despite such a decline. Gold has now come to the level of Rs 50,690 per 10 grams.

How is silver? Gold has dropped throughout the last month, silver prices have also seen a sharp decline. Silver has fallen by around Rs 10,000 in a month. Over the past week, silver prices have fallen by more than Rs 1200. The month of August has been very volatile for gold and silver, with strong fluctuations in gold and silver prices.

Gold became a boon during the Corona era Gold is a useful asset in deep crisis, in the current difficult global conditions, this assumption is once again being proved right. Between the Kovid-19 epidemic and the geopolitical crisis, gold is again setting a record and has proved to be a better investment option for investors than other assets. Analysts believe that gold will remain high for at least one-and-a-half years amid fluctuations. Vimal Goyal, president of the Delhi Bullion and Jewelers Welfare Association, believes that gold will remain at a high level for at least a year. He says that gold is a ‘boon’ for investors at this time of crisis. Goyal believes that around Diwali, gold may rise by 10 to 15 percent.

The glow of gold has always increased in times of trouble! Gold has always shone brightly in times of trouble. In 1979, many wars took place and gold had jumped about 120 percent that year. More recently, in 2014, the threat of the US was looming over Syria, even then gold prices started touching the sky. However, it later returned to its old standard. Gold prices rose even when US tensions with Iran increased or when there was a Sino-US trade war.

Gold imports down by 81 percent The country’s gold imports declined by 81.22 percent to $ 2.47 billion or Rs 18,590 crore in the April-July period of the current financial year. Gold imports affect the country’s current account deficit (CAD). According to data from the Ministry of Commerce, the demand for gold has come down considerably in the midst of the Kovid-16 epidemic, which has reduced imports. In the same period of last fiscal year 2019-20, gold imports stood at $ 13.16 billion or Rs 91,440 crore. Similarly, silver imports also fell by 56.5 percent to $ 68.53 million or Rs 5,185 crore in the first four months of the current financial year. The decrease in gold and silver imports has helped in reducing the country’s trade deficit.

