The national delegation participating in the Rosario 2022 South American Youth Games (Argentina) reached a total of nine medals in the start of the third day of competitions in the fairs that bring together the best youth athletes from the south of the continent.

The mixed recurve bow team won the gold medal, while the compound bow team took home the silver medal. The gold medal came through Ana Sofía Villamil and Daniel Jiménez in recurve archery, after they defeated the Brazilian team in the final, made up of Isabelle Trindade and Emanuel Gravano, 6-0, with partials 34-32, 36-35 and 36-31.

For its part, the duo made up of Isabella Sepúlveda and Julián Gómez won silver in the compound bow modality, after being beaten in the final by the Chilean team. The match ended 144 -133 in favor of the Chileans.

This Saturday the Colombian goalkeepers will be measured, individually, in the preliminary phase of their respective modalities.

Medal table for Colombia

Gold medals



• Stefanía Gómez Hurtado – Swimming – 100 m. chest

• Ana Villamil and Daniel Jiménez – Archery

silver medals

• Jimena Leguizamón Leal – Swimming – 200 m. combined

• Jimena Leguizamón Leal – 50 m. back.

• Stefanía Gómez, Isabella Bedoya, Santiago Arteaga and Santiago Rondón – Swimming – 4x100m Relay. mixed free.

• Ronald Rosas Garzón – Taekwondo – Category -63 kg.

• Cesar Silva – Taekwondo – Category +73

• Isabella Sepúlveda and Julián Gómez – Archery

Bronze medal

• Isabella Fayad Mercado – Taekwondo – Category +63 kg.

