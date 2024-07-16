Commodity Investments: Gold Rises, Oil Under Pressure

Commodities have always been assets strongly linked to the economic cycle and geopolitical events. Gold and oil are no exception, having been experiencing turbulent weeks. The gold market, in particular, has shown new signs of strengthsupported by expectations of a less restrictive monetary policy in the United States. The data on the labor market and an inflation that has settled below expectations, at 3%, have in fact increased the probability of a rate cut by the Fed in September, pushing investors towards assets considered safe havens such as gold, which would become more attractive as an alternative to fixed income, in the event of a rate cut.

In this context, gold’s response to the inflation data was notable, as it saw the precious metal gains more than 1.70% in a few minutesAdded to this is the fact that global reserve managers, optimistic about economic growth, are becoming concerned about geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe and the Middle East, further strengthening the demand for gold as a safe haven.

In parallel with gold, in recent weeks, oil prices have undergone several fluctuations, recovering from the June collapse, which had brought Brent crude prices to $77 – a fall of about 10% –, up to over $85 a barrel. These oscillations were fueled by the statements of OPEC, which kept the growth prospects for oil unchanged in 2024 and 2025, suggesting a stable long-term vision, and those of the IEA, International Energy Agency, which, on the contrary, argued that oil demand will increase by less than a million barrels per dayfor this year and next, due to a contraction in Chinese consumption in the second quarter. Hurricane Beryl, which hit a major oil production hub in Texas but caused less damage than expected, also contributed to the fluctuations.

Finally, the following are relevant:The fact that hedge funds are significantly increasing their positions in commodities, signaling the fastest pace in five months. A strategy that demonstrates growing optimism about the medium-term prospects for raw materials and highlights the complexities of the global energy landscape. However, we believe it is more appropriate to take a position on energy companies, rather than on the raw material itself, in order to benefit from strong corporate multiples and to ensure greater protection against potential negative economic scenarios for commodities.

*country head Italy of NS Partners