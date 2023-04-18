More than 185 people have died in Sudan in the past 72 hours. The combats oppose, on the one hand, the Sudanese national army, commanded by the military junta that governs the country, and the Rapid Support Forces on the other, a paramilitary group composed of a miscellany of united militias, many of them involved in crimes and atrocities in the Darfur region. The involvement of another armed group is also possible, placing the current clashes in Sudan in the context of the war in Ukraine.

Until 2019, Sudan was governed by the dictator Omar al-Bashir, indicted for the atrocities of his government at the International Criminal Court. In addition to corruption and political violence, two episodes of repression and war crimes marked his dictatorship. The repression of Christians in the south of the country, leading to the secession and creation of South Sudan, and the violence in Darfur, in the southwest region of the country, motivated by ethnic issues against non-Arab minorities and the control of productive lands.

As a repressive arm, the al-Bashir dictatorship used the militias collectively called the Janjaweed, a series of armed bands formed in different villages. In 2013, the then dictator amalgamated all militias under the name Rapid Support Forces, RSF in English acronym. The idea of ​​creating this paramilitary force under the blessing of the state was to counterbalance the political power of the army and provide a legal framework to protect militia chiefs from possible legal problems.

In command was placed Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemeti, a clan chief turned militia leader and confessed author of war crimes in present-day South Sudan. Initially, the RSF were used by al-Bashir against the popular protests of 2019. They also participated in the massacre of civilians in the capital Khartoum, in June 2019. Hemeti’s political flair, however, made the RSF change sides and support the overthrow of al-Bashir.

The optimism of the popular revolution did not last long, as readers here in our international politics space followed during the period. The revolution was overthrown by a military coup, the eighteenth since 1956. The Military Junta promises a progressively delayed transition to democracy, and the population suffers from both political frustration and economic problems. Endemic corruption, looting of natural resources, little public investment and galloping inflation, aggravated by the war in Ukraine.

Hemeti, as the leader of the largest paramilitary group in the country, became vice-president of the Transitional Military Council, the official name of the military junta, whose president is General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the country’s internationally recognized leader. Hemeti is also one of the richest men in the country, wealth built from the armed control of regions rich in minerals, especially gold.

Sudan is the third largest gold producer in Africa and it is estimated that around 80% of the metal mined in the country is smuggled abroad, without going through official mechanisms. Militia chiefs control the mines and use the gold both for their own enrichment and to finance the armed group itself. In recent years, the international price of gold has steadily risen. The demand for the metal and the fact that it is physical wealth, which can be traded without the need for digital transactions, make gold very attractive for circumventing economic sanctions.

Enter the relationship with the war in Ukraine. In recent years, the Wagner group, owned by Yevgeny Prigozhin, a friend and ally of Putin, has expanded its activities in Africa. The group is a mercenary company that serves as Russia’s unofficial armed wing, in an extremely concise summary. Today, the group is present in Libya, the Central African Republic, Mali and Burkina Faso. And also in Sudan, at least since 2018, still during the al-Bashir dictatorship. In all locations, the Wagner group supports Russia’s allies in situations of internal conflict.

Russian companies began to extract gold in Sudan, supposedly front companies for the Wagner group. After the fall of al-Bashir, the group’s influence waned, with al-Burhan clashing with Russian proxies. The general is even under pressure from the US to reduce the Russian presence in Sudan. Even so, in recent years, several Russian cargo planes have left Sudan. On the way, the load of arms and ammunition. On the way back, gold and other strategic metals.

If the Wagner group and the Sudanese army are not necessarily on the same page, illegal gold mining brought the Russians closer to the RSF. Hemeti has been to Moscow at least twice since the beginning of 2022, and gold has become even more strategic to finance the activities of the Wagner group’s mercenaries in Ukraine. In other words, the shocks in Sudan, in addition to an internal conflict between two local forces, also reflect the Wagner group’s need to guarantee its interests in Sudan.

The Russian government called for calm and an end to hostilities. For the Kremlin, an agreement is more interesting than a conflict, in yet another episode of dissonance between Moscow and Wagner. A civil war that breaks out could end the RSF and consequently weaken Russia in Sudan. Governments in the region, such as Kenya, have already offered to mediate in the situation. In addition to economic interests, it is necessary to find a balance between the army and the RSF. History shows that no State survives with different armed groups within it.