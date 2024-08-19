Sharjah (WAM)

Al Hamriyah Modern Sailing Club’s Adel Khaled won two gold and bronze medals in the European Open Championship in Sweden, which was held from August 16 to 18.

The gold medal came in the “Master” category, and the silver in the “Overall” category.

Humaid Al Shamsi, Chairman of Al Hamriyah Club, congratulated Adel Khaled on his new brilliance and raising the country’s flag in the Swedish sky, stressing that the achievement highlights his commitment to training and his adherence to the instructions of the team’s coach, Najib Pasha.

Adel Khaled expressed his happiness after winning the two medals and raising the UAE flag in the European Championship, extending his thanks to the Sharjah Sports Council and the Board of Directors of Al Hamriyah Club for their continuous support.