The Watches They have become the jewels that make a difference in the styling of men, as we have seen in the last red carpets. And when choosing that jewel, there is a combination of colors that does not fail: he … Black and the gold. The color of gold is associated with abundance, wealth and even male energy. If, in addition, it is combined with black, sophistication, elegance and mystery, success is assured. We have selected watches that have achieved a masterful union between black and gold, although in different ways: some have a golden sphere and belt, with some black details, on others, on the contrary, gold is just a flash that illuminates a sphere and a black belt. Chronographs and formal watches out of the most prestigious factories.

Fiftysix in Rosa Gold from Vacheron Constantin

Empty Constantin offers within your collection FIFTYSIXpresented in 2018, A clock with 40 millimeter pink box that is combined with a Black sphere and with calf leather strap in Nubuck finish and anthracite color. An aesthetic that is inspired by the 50s, incorporating contemporary elements of the Harm Watches such as automatic movements and hermeticity up to 30 meters. The Round Rose Box of 18 carat 5n, houses a sphere of black hue, with double finish, opaline in the center and sun rays on the perimeter, to offer an elegant game of lights and shadows. The consisting game continues with the Roman numbers of 18 carat rose gold that alternate with coated schedules, as well as the needles, of luminescent material which guarantees a better readability in the dark. The aesthetics of the sphere is enhanced by the protuberant sapphire crystal, whose wall stands out above the bezel, in the style of the Plexiglás of the postwar watches. On the back, the 1326 caliber automatic movement, with its Côtes de Genève finish, can be admired through the Zafiro Crystal Fund. Offers one Rate of up to 48 hours. The oscillating rose gold dough is dug and adorned with a Malta cross, which symbolizes the excellence of Vacheron Constantin for almost 270 years. Price on request.

Breitling Super Chronomat B 1944 Perpetual calendar 140 anniversary

Another watch that masterfully combines black and gold is this Breitling chronograph with 44 mm box In 18 carat red gold, sphere and black strap, which is part of a limited edition by the 140th anniversary of the firm. Automatic movement B19 provides some 96 hours of march reserve. It has a Complete calendar and lunar phase that are corrected automatically for the months of 28, 30 or 31 days and the leap years, in order to function for approximately a century without the need for large adjustments. His skeletonized sphere It allows to admire the functioning of this mechanical chronograph. Present black rubber strap with drop -down buckle. Price: 55,000 euros.

Speedmaster Moonwatch Professional Gold Moonshine de Omega

One of Omega’s most emblematic watches also has its gold and black version. This 42 mm Moonwatch with gold box and bracelet MOONSHINE of 18 carats is inspired by the fourth generation of the Speedmaster, and has a ‘staggered’ sphere of 18 carats of 18 carat gold with solar brushing and sub -sphere and blackened indices. He Black ceramic bezel ring With omega ceragold taquimetric scale, it incorporates the “Dot Over 90” dial. The bottom of the polished gold box has double edge and the words “First Watch Worn On The Moon” recorded in black. It is driven by the caliber Omega Master Chronometer Co-Axial 3861, with a special luxury finish, manual movement and a 50-hour march reserve. It has a function of stopwatch and tachymeter. The transparent cashier leaves the movement visible inside the clock. It is hermetic up to 50 meters. The belt is Moonshine gold and drop -down closure. Price: 49,700 euros.

Big Bang Unique King Gold from Hublot

This watch combines a 42 mm gold box king of 18 carats satin and polished with a black rubber strap Structured with stripes. Hublot has developed a new gold color that has a warmer tone than the traditional one, and that contains platinum, and lends itself to all types of polishing and satin operations. Robustness and elegance are combined in equal parts is this Automatic chronograph which offers one 72 -hour march reservethanks to the only hublot caliber, manufactured with 354 components. The skeletonized sphere allows to admire the design of the movement with double coupling system and pillar wheel. Hermetic up to 100 metersthe sapphire crystal with anti -reflex treatment offers maximum comfort and readability. The belt includes 18 carat King and titanium gold drop -down buckle with black plaque. Price: 43,300 euros.

Portugieer Automatic 42 from IWC Schaffhause

The origins of the Portugieer date back to the end of the 1930s, when IWC Schaffhause used a high precision pocket watch movement to create a large bracelet watch with the accuracy of a stopwatch. First presented in the year 2000, the 42 automatic Portugueser has an open and balanced sphere, with a gear reserve indicator at 3 hours and the small second place located on the opposite side, at 9 am. With a diameter of the 42.4 millimeter box, this model has a 18 carat polished red box, a gold -beds and golden needles and gold appliques. The sphere with an intricate design stands out, manufactured by a complex process consisting of 60 individual steps. Substhes are frequent both raw in brass and in the lacquer layer. A special printing process further enhances the three -dimensional effect. The appliques are mounted individually in the sphere. It is equipped with the 52011 caliber of the IWC manufacturing, with a pearl finish and Côtes de Genève circular. The Pellaton rope system is reinforced with ceramic components of grooves resistant to wear and accumulates a seven -day march reserve (168 hours) in two kite. The clock is equipped with a black lighter leather strap of Santoni with 18 carat red drop -down closure. It is hermetic up to 50 meters. Price: 27,000 euros.

Tag Heuer Carrera Chronosprint x Porsche Rallye

Tag Heuer and Porsche celebrate their car legacy with a limited edition inspired by the first success of Porsche 911 in the Montecarlo Rally. One of the versions of this clock presents 42 mm box made of yellow gold Massif 3n of 18 carats. This clock is driven by the Th20-08 ChronSprint movement, a chronograph which offers an 80 -hour march reservation. The TH20-08 chronograph module is exclusive to the collaboration with Porsche, with its two snail-shaped wheels that make the central seconder complete the first 15 seconds of every minute detained at an accelerated pace, before slowing down to complete the minute cycle to perfection. The clock design is inspired by the Heuer’s splash stopwatch present at the Porsche 911 «147» of 1965. The black sphere improves readability with its marked contrast. The red lines of the right part are a graphic representation of the speed. The construction of double Glassbox Tag Heuer Carrera, both on the obverse and on the reverse of the clock, allows an uninterrupted vision of the movement, in addition to improving its ergonomic profile, guaranteeing comfort and perfect portability. The frontal sapphire vault framed the sphere, while the box bottom reveals the rotor inspired by Porsche. The gold version is combined with a black pierced leather strap with beige stitching and an additional strap of light drilling becerro skin. It is airtight up to 100 meters. Limited to 11 pieces. Price: 24,200 euros.