Fleur Jong, who lost her lower legs and eight fingertips at the age of seventeen due to a bacterial blood infection, was FHM voted Most Beautiful Sportswoman in the Netherlands, as the first Paralympic athlete ever.

"Beauty is in our differences and I am so proud to be able to express that."